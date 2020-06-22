HBO Max Nabs ‘We Were There, Too’ Feature From ‘One Day At A Time’s Gloria Calderón Kellett & ‘Insecure’s Natasha Rothwell

EXCLUSIVE: One Day at a Time co-creator and showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett has teamed up with Insecure writer and star Natasha Rothwell for a coming of age feature for HBO Max.

Deadline understands that the nascent digital platform beat out a number of other companies, including traditional studios, to win We Were There, Too.

Rothwell, who recently wrote the episode of HBO’s Insecure that celebrated Black love, has written the screenplay with Calderón Kellett. The pair will produce with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, who will produce through Berlanti Productions. Michael McGrath will exec produce.

The film is a classic 80’s coming of age story set in John Hughes’ Chicago but in this story the Brat Pack is in the background, and for the first time the focus is on the Brown kids, the LGBTQ kids, the Black kids, the real outsiders, because they were there, too.

It is the latest project for Rothwell, who is set to star in Wonder Woman 1984 and has teamed up with Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson and Illana Glazer to star in and exec produce Comedy Central’s Malltown pilot.

Calderón Kellett currently serves as co-creator, co-showrunner, executive producer, director and actress on the critically acclaimed One Day At A Time, the reimagining of the classic 1970s sitcom from Norman Lear that recently moved from Netflix to Pop. She recently began a major overall deal with Amazon Studios.

Rothwell is repped by Edna Cowan Management, CAA and Sechel, while Calderón Kellett is repped by Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and Felker Toczek.