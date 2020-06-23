iHeartMedia & WarnerMedia To Co-Produce Companion Podcasts For HBO Max Shows

WarnerMedia Entertainment and iHeartMedia are partnering to co-produce a slate of companion podcasts for HBO Max’s upcoming original and legacy shows.

The podcasts will play as standalone productions but often will center on and help promote HBO Max programming, the companies said. The first to debut will include companion podcasts for the comedy thriller series Search Party and Ridley Scott’s sci-fi drama Raised by Wolves.

As part of today’s deal, iHeartMedia also will get a first-look priority to produce HBO Max companion podcasts during the term of the agreement.

“Today’s streaming fans are hungry for more content the second they finish an episode of their favorite shows,” said Kevin Reilly, President of TBS, TNT and truTV and Chief Content Officer for HBO Max, “and podcasts are a great way to keep those fans engaged while also giving our roster of creative talent additional tools to extend the worlds of their shows and stories.”

Said Conal Byrne, President of iHeartPodcast Network: “WarnerMedia Entertainment’s networks and brands have long been a marvel in the entertainment industry, and we’re ecstatic for the opportunity to be a part of their legendary storytelling and to bring this trove of new content to the iHeartPodcast Network.”