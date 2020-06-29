HBO Max Acquires Streaming Rights To Tarell Alvin McCraney’s ‘David Makes Man’

The first season of David Makes Man from Oscar-winning screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight) is making its way to streaming. HBO Max has acquired exclusive streaming rights to the Peabody Award-winning drama and will debut on the streamer on July 16.

The series, which is loosely based on McCraney’s experiences, comes from OWN and Warner Horizon Scripted Television and centers on the titular David played by Akili McDowell, a 14-year-old prodigy from the projects. Set in South Florida, David is haunted by the death of his closest friend and relied upon by his hardworking mother to find a way out of poverty. He must choose between the streets that raised him or the higher education that may offer him a way out.

OWN renewed the drama for a second season in December. Dee Harris-Lawrence is set to return as showrunner while she, along with McCraney, Michael B. Jordan, Mike Kelley, Melissa Loy and Oprah Winfrey will serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Page Fright, Outlier Society Productions and Harpo Films in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

The drama also stars Tony-winning and Emmy nominated actress Phylicia Rashad as well as Alana Arenas (Head of Passes), Isaiah Johnson (Hamilton), Ade Chike Torbert (East Los High), Travis Coles (Liza on Demand), Cayden K. Williams (Girls Trip), Nathaniel Logan McIntyre (Magic Camp) and Jordan Bolger (Peaky Blinders). Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Lackawanna Blues, The Quad, Billions), Elvis Nolasco (American Crime), Gillian Williams (The Girlfriend Experience), Juanita Jennings (Star), Liza Colón-Zayas (Proven Innocent), Lindsey Blackwell (Step Sisters), Lela Rochon (Training Day), Teshi Thomas (Raven’s Home) and Nick Creegan appear in recurring roles.