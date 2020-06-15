HBO’s Human By Orientation Launches Inaugural ‘Pride’ Site To Amplify And Celebrate LGBTQIA+ Voices

As we reach mid-June we are in the halfway point of Pride month and as the country continues to navigate the civic unrest in the cultural landscape, HBO’s Human by Orientation is elevating hope by launching its first-ever “Pride” site that will feature LGBTQIA+ programming and events featuring the likes of Janelle Monáe, Todrick Hall and Kim Petras. The free virtual events such as drag brunch, DJ sets and comedy nights will kick off June 18 and continue through June 28.

HBO recognizes that Pride was and continues to be a protest that was originally led by Black and Brown trans women as they fought for the rights for all LGBTQIA+ people. HBO’s new digital site stands in solidarity with the ongoing activism, providing a safe space for the queer community and their allies to gather, recharge, and spread joy. The site will also highlight LGBTQIA+ and civil rights nonprofit partners including the National Black Justice Coalition, Ali Forney Center, Audre Lorde Project and others, so consumers can easily learn more and get involved.

“Pride has always been very important to us at HBO, now more than ever,” said Jackie Gagne, Vice President, Multicultural Marketing at HBO. “Black lives matter, Black trans lives matter, Black queer lives matter. Our goal of Human By Orientation has always been to help the community celebrate their proudest and queerest selves.”

HBO’s Pride 2020 festivities kick off June 18 with Por Detroit x Ostbahnhof, two of LA’s most popular warehouse parties coming together to show off the city’s diverse and colorful community. On June 19, Todrick Hall will present a special live musical performance celebrating Juneteenth.

“I am very excited to perform a one-of-a-kind set that not only celebrates Pride, but also lands on this hallowed day in the black community,” said Hall. “Especially now, it’s so important for black queer artists to have our voices heard. I’m so thankful to HBO for this platform.”

Other events include a drag brunch on June 20 hosted by the We’re Here cast Shangela, Bob the Drag Queen and Eureka O’Hara followed by Chicago-based DJ party Slo ‘Mo. A dance class hosted by Ryan Heffington will take place on June 21. The weekend will close with a Queer Comedy Night featuring Cameron Esposito and a slew of queer comics.

Other highlights of Pride include read alongs with Drag Queen Story Hour and a vogue class with some of HBO Max’s Legendary cast. The final weekend will continue the celebration of queer & trans people of color with art and music by Papi Juice. On June 27 Kim Petras will perform while Janelle Monáe will close things out with an intimate performance on June 28.