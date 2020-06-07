‘Harry Potter’ Author J.K. Rowling Draws Fire For Controversial Transgender Tweets

“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling has once again drawn ire from transgender advocates. This time, the British writer commented on the phrase “people who menstruate” in an op-ed about healthcare inequality.

“‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” Rowling tweeted.

Last year, she was embroiled in a similar controversy for showing support for Maya Forstater, a researcher who stated that people cannot change their biological sex.

This time, Rowling fanned the flames by tweeting, “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people. But erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.

“The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women – ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences – is a nonsense.”

She added: “I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so. LGBTQ rights organization GLAAD said in response that Rowling “continues to align herself with an ideology which willfully distorts facts about gender identity and people who are trans. In 2020, there is no excuse for targeting trans people.” The organization urged online anger to be directed toward donations for various LGBTQ organizations.

The author’s tweets on Saturday inspired the hashtag #IStandWithJKRowling on Sunday morning. Rowling’s messages were then swarmed by opponents and K-pop fans, the latter who lately have joined forces to suppress unpopular online messages.