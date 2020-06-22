‘Hamilton’: Disney+ Drops First Trailer To Lin-Manuel Miranda Feature Musical

The first look at the live-action feature of Hamilton dropped tonight during the ESPYs. The hip hop musical about American Founding father Alexander Hamilton debuts on Disney+ on July 3.

As Deadline first told you, Disney shelled out $75M for the global rights to the movie, beating a number of rival studio suitors. Soon after the pic’s acquisition, Disney decided to send the movie to its streaming service instead of booking the movie in cinemas; the pic’s original theatrical release date being Oct. 15, 2021. Great timing, because the bulk of the major exhibition circuits aren’t opening until July 10, and further on in the month as they prepare for Disney’s Mulan on July 24 and Warner Bros.’ Tenet on July 31. And there’s a millions views that Hamilton will score, just you wait, just you wait.

The Broadway hip-hop musical with lyrics, music and book by Lin-Manuel Miranda was nominated for a record 16 Tonys, scoring 11 including Best Musical in 2016. In addition, the musical owns the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for drama. The feature film of the stage musical was shot two weeks before the original cast left. That cast included Miranda in the title role, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Jonathan Groff as King George; Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton; and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton

Director Tommy Kail directed both the stage version and the movie, which consisted of shooting three live performances, and also some setup shots without an audience. All of the footage was used to create multiple angles, to ensure the cinematic nature of the event.

Watch the trailer below: