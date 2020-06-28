Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Taylor Swift Blasts US Census For Excluding Transgender, Nonbinary People

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Hamilton’ Teaser Video Advances Disney+ Debut Of Filmed Version Of Broadway Smash

A special teaser video is out celebrating the forthcoming debut of the filmed version of Broadway smash hit Hamilton, which bows July 3 on Disney+.

The Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical was filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016 and stars Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Jonathan Groff as King George; Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton; and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton.

Filming was produced by RadicalMedia. Hamilton’s book, music, and lyrics are by Lin-Manuel Miranda, with direction by Thomas Kail.

Hamilton is inspired by the book Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow and produced by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Jeffrey Seller, with Sander Jacobs and Jill Furman serving as executive producers.

   

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad