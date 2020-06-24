‘Half Way Home’ Based On Hugh Howey’s Book In Works For Television By Alex Kurtzman & CBS TV Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Bestselling author Hugh Howey’s novel Half Way Home is in the works for the small screen. Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout and CBS Television Studios, where Kurtzman is under a deal, have optioned rights to the book to develop as a television series.



Half Way Home is a gritty tale of a group of kids who awaken on a distant planet to their colony ship ablaze and most of the contingent dead. Having only received half their training, they must conquer an entire planet, but first, they must survive each other. In this story, Hugh Howey fuses the best of young adult fantasy with the piercing social commentary of speculative fiction. Half Way Home was originally self-published in 2010, and re-published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in Fall 2019.

Howey will executive produce alongside eps Heather Kadin and Alex Kurtzman of Secret Hideout, the CBS Television Studios production company behind the Star Trek television franchise. Aaron Baiers will co-executive produce.

Howey also is the author of Sand, which is currently in development as a series at Amazon Studios, Beacon 23, which is currently in development at AMC, Wool and Machine Learning. Howey began his writing career while working in an independent bookshop, penning stories in his spare time. His seventh published work shot up the charts and has allowed him to write full-time. For the past five years, he’s been living aboard a catamaran and writing while sailing around the world. His works have been translated into dozens of languages and have been published in over 40 countries.

Howey is repped by Cheng Caplan Company, Nelson Literary Agency, and attorney Wayne Alexander of Alexander, Lawrence, Frumes, & Labowitz, LLP.

Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout is behind the critically acclaimed CBS All Access series Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard, the recently announced series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the upcoming animated series Star Trek: Lower Decksand a CG-animated Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences for Nickelodeon. Upcoming projects include a limited event series based on James Comey’s book A Higher Loyalty, a television adaptation of the sci-fi classic The Man Who Fell To Earth, and Clarice, the sequel to the bestselling novel and Academy Award-winning film, among others.