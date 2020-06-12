NBC News Special ‘Growing Up Black: Families Confronting Racism’ With Craig Melvin Set For Monday

Today and MSNBC anchor Craig Melvin will host a NBC News virtual discussion with families from around the country on the realities of parenting black children in America. Growing Up Black: Families Confronting Racism will stream at 8 p.m. ET Monday, June 15, on Peacock, other NBC sites and its social media outlets.

The special will include conversations with black American families around the country and feature a special message from singer-songwriter Angie Stone.

Melvin will moderate the discussion on racism together with black parents who are raising children of all ages. The special will also focus on the difficult talks some parents have with their kids as they’ve seen others’ sons and daughters killed at the hands of law enforcement.

The NBC News spacial comes as protests over George Floyd’s killing continue across the country and after Oprah Winfrey’s OWN Spotlight on racism did nearly 18 million viewers over two nights this week.

