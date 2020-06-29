‘Greenleaf’ Season 5 Premiere Draws 1.9 Million Viewers On OWN

The fifth and final season premiere of Greenleaf delivered solid ratings for OWN, drawing 1.9 million viewers in Live+3, up 1% from the season 4 premiere. It also ranked as Tuesday night’s No. 1 cable telecast among women 25-54, up 2% vs. prior season premiere in L+3, and was the No. 1 telecast across all of broadcast and cable for African-American women up, 5% vs. prior season premiere.

The acclaimed megachurch drama hails from Lionsgate, writer/executive producer Craig Wright (Lost, Six Feet Under), and executive producers Clement Virgo (Empire), Kriss Turner Towner (Black Monday) and Oprah Winfrey.

The season 5 premiere also ranked as the No. 1 most social scripted series across all of broadcast and cable, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, on Tuesday night (non-sports).



Greenleaf stars Merle Dandridge as Grace Greenleaf; Keith David as Bishop James Greenleaf; Lynn Whitfield as Lady Mae Greenleaf; Kim Hawthorne as Kerissa Greenleaf; Lamman Rucker as Jacob Greenleaf; and Deborah Joy Winans as Charity Greenleaf-Satterjee.

In the second episode of the fifth and final season tomorrow night, Noah (Benjamin Patterson) returns to Memphis to help Grace (Merle Dandridge) with A.J (Jacob Gibson), offering her stability in a world that’s upside-down and spinning out of her control. Bishop (Keith David) and Lady Mae (Lynn Whitfield) take a walk through their history when they visit Mavis’s club as a potential venue for their future. Jacob (Lamman Rucker) continues to dig into the past and uncovers a shocking revelation about the history of the Greenleaf family home.

Greenleaf is produced for OWN by Lionsgate in association with Harpo Films and Pine City. Executive producers are Oprah Winfrey, Craig Wright, Kriss Turner Towner, and Clement Virgo.

A Greenleaf spinoff, currently in development with Lionsgate, was announced in May.

Greenleaf airs Tuesday nights at 9 PM ET/PT on OWN.