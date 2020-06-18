Gravitas Nabs SXSW Comedy ‘I Used to Go Here’ Starring Gillian Jacobs & Jemaine Clement

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has obtained all North American distribution rights the Kris Rey-helmed SXSW comedy, I Used to Go Here. Starring Gillian Jacobs (Community), Jemaine Clement (What We Do In The Shadows), and Hannah Marks (Banana Split), the film will be available in theaters and on demand August 7.

The plot follows 35-year-old writer Kate Conklin (Jacobs) who, after the lackluster launch of her debut novel, receives an invitation from her former professor and old crush (Clement) to speak at her alma mater. With her book tour cancelled and her ego deflated, Kate decides to take the trip, wondering if returning to her old college as a published author might give her the morale boost she sorely needs. Instead, she falls into a comical regression – from misadventures with eccentric twenty-year-olds to feelings of jealousy toward her former professor’s new favorite student. Striking the balance between bittersweet and hilarious, Kate takes a journey through her past to redefine her future.

Kate Micucci (Gunfunkel and Oates), Jorma Taccone (Popstar), Josh Wiggins (Giant Little Ones), and Forrest Goodluck (The Revenant) round out the cast.

Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman produced the pic for Yale Productions along with Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams for Ten Acre Films, and Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone and Becky Sloviter for Party Over Here.

I Used to Go Here is the fourth feature from Rey, whose previous films include SXSW 2009’s It Was Great, But I Was Ready to Come Home, Empire Builder and Sundance film, Unexpected.

“I am thrilled to be working with Gravitas, a company that has expressed so much passion for my film. I look forward with collaborating with the whole Gravitas team to share I Used To Go Here with an audience for the very first time,” said Rey.

“Kris has built upon her sharp script to make a charming and hilarious film that never loses hold of its relatable authenticity. We look forward to unveiling the film to audiences this summer,” said Tony Piantedosi, Vice President of Acquisitions at Gravitas Ventures.

UTA Independent Film Group negotiated the deal with Piantedosi.