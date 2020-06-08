Gravitas Nabs Parenting Comedy ‘Babysplitters’ Starring ‘Community’s Danny Pudi

Click to Skip Ad
David Buchan/Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights to the Sam Friedlander-helmed comedy Babysplitters, which will be released in theaters and on demand July 31. Danny Pudi (Mythic Quest, Community, Star Trek Beyond), Maiara Walsh (The Last Ship, Zombieland), Mark Feuerstein (Royal Pains), Emily C. Chang (The Vampire Diaries), and Eddie Alfano (Shameless) star in the film about splitting the responsibility of parenting.

The story follows Jeff (Pudi) and Sarah (Chang), a couple struggling to come to an agreement about having a baby. Jeff wants to be a father eventually but is afraid to lock himself into his current job situation. Meanwhile, Sarah, nearing 35, feels her biological clock ticking and is impatient to start trying. Friends of the couple, Don (Alfano) and Taylor (Walsh) have the opposite problem. Don has a successful business and is ready to be a dad, but Taylor, an aspiring dancer, is worried that the toll on her body and career will be too much. When the two couples hatch a plan to conceive and share one baby between them, it seems like they may have found the perfect compromise — until things spiral out of control.

“We’re thrilled to release Babysplitters with an amazing and respected partner like Gravitas Ventures.  With a lot of people stuck at home either caring for kids, busy making them — or perhaps debating the choice — it seems like a perfect time to share this story.  We figure right now just about everyone is craving a good laugh,” said Friedlander.

“Being a parent isn’t supposed to be easy, but it’s also not supposed to be as hilariously difficult as the characters in Babysplitters make it out to be. Gravitas is thrilled to be a part of the release of this heartfelt comedy that Sam has expertly crafted,” said Brett Rogalsky, acquisitions coordinator at Gravitas.

Rogalsky negotiated the deal with Friedlander and Matt DiNicola.

 

 

