Grateful Dead Murder & Missing Persons Mystery Leads Tenderfoot TV Podcast Slate

EXCLUSIVE: The murder and disappearance of a slew of Grateful Dead fans is the subject of a true crime podcast from , the company behind the Atlanta Monster and Up and Vanished series.

Disgraceland host Jake Brennan has teamed up with Tenderfoot TV co-founder Payne Lindsey in Dead and Gone, a true crime music mystery set in the world of Jerry Garcia’s psychedelic rock band.

It will look at how, over the past five decades, a number of Dead Heads are missing, unidentified or dead. One fan died in a car accident, one was murdered and dumped in a ditch, while many others are missing.

The company, which was founded by Lindsey and Donald Albright, has also renewed Neil Strauss’ To Live and Die in LA for a second season and lined up basketball series Whistleblower. All three series, which are produced in association with all produced in partnership with Cadence 13, are likely to attract television interest, continuing the trend of audio series being adapted for the small screen.

Mariana Sheppard

New York Times best-selling author Neil Strauss, who wrote Motley Crue’s The Dirt and The Game, is returning for a second season of true crime mystery To Live and Die in LA. The first season explored the disappearance of actress Adea Shabani and season two will explore a separate missing persons case set within the Hollywood world.

Finally, Whistleblower will tell the story of the 2007 NBA betting scandal, which resulted in NBA referee Tim Donaghy going to federal prison for betting on games he had officiated. The series, hosted by sports journalist Tim Livingston, will tell how a NBA referee, a gambler, and a middleman were arrested on charges relating to a mob-backed betting scheme and explore the FBI investigation and examine NBA culture.

The three podcasts will launch later this year and next year.

“Music and sports are two new avenues that we’ve been looking forward to covering for some time now. Our listeners can expect the same immersive listening experience that they’ve become accustomed to in our classic true crime shows.” said Donald Albright, president of Tenderfoot TV. “Not only are we expanding our show offerings and introducing new hosts, but we’re excited to bring back our biggest success of 2019, To Live and Die in LA. With hosts like Jake, Tim, and Neil, listeners are getting the best of the best.”

“C13 is all about the hit business, and being aligned with some of the most impactful cultural shows and creators,” added Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer, Cadence13. “TenderfootTV continues to lead the industry in the true crime genre, and this next round of stories are going to be among the most compelling yet.”