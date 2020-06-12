‘Good Morning America’ Cut Ties With Jessica Mulroney Over Alleged Social Media Threat To Black Influencer

ABC has severed ties with Jessica Mulroney, Good Morning America contributor, celebrity stylist and best friend to Meghan Markle, following a social media firestorm over comments Mulroney allegedly made to black influencer Sasha Exeter.

“As Jessica Mulroney said last night, she is stepping away from her professional engagements and that includes Good Morning America. She will no longer appear on our show,” ABC’s Good Morning America announced Friday on its official Twitter account.

As Jessica Mulroney said last night, she is stepping away from her professional engagements and that includes Good Morning America. She will no longer appear on our show. — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 12, 2020

Mulroney had worked as a fashion contributor to GMA since 2018.

Mulroney was accused by Exeter of threatening her after Exeter asked that public figures use their social media following as a platform for good.

Exeter explained in a nearly 12-minute video on Instagram that she wanted her peers and those with a social media presence “to speak up, stand up, and use their voice for good to help combat what’s going on with this race war and what’s happening to the black community.”

Related Story Meghan Markle's Best Friend Jessica Mulroney Joins 'Good Morning America' As Fashion Contributor

Exeter said Mulroney mistook her call to action for a personal attack and threatened her in writing last week.

On Thursday Canada’s Bell Media said it pulled Mulroney’s CTV reality series I Do Redo< due to conduct by Mulroney that “conflicts with our commitment to diversity and equality.”

“Bell Media and CTV encourages our entire team including our on-air talent to practice respect, inclusivity, and allyship as we pledge to work better and more openly to listen to and amplify Black voices, and not to minimize them,” Bell Media said in a statement.

“Because recent conduct by one of our shows hosts, Jessica Mulroney, conflicts with our commitment to diversity and equality, CTV has removed ‘I Do, Redo’ from all Bell Media channels and platforms effective immediately.”

Mulroney, who is known to be a close friend of Meghan Markle, became prominent in the U.S. following Markle’s marriage to Prince Harry. Mulroney’s father-in-law, Brian Mulroney, was prime minister of Canada from 1984 to 1993.

Mulroney issued her own statement on Instagram, saying the incident has prompted her “to step away” from work engagement for now.

“The events that have transpired over the last few days have made it clear that I have work to do,” she wrote, in part. “I’m going to take this time to reflect, learn and focus on my family.”