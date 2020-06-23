Sandra Dewey, who heads up business operations for WarnerMedia including its newly-launched VOD platform HBO Max, logged in to the Cannes virtual Marche today to offer an update on the streamer’s operations since it went online.

One of the biggest headlines post-launch has been around Gone With The Wind, the 1939 epic that was pulled from the service earlier this month due to its depictions of “ethnic and racial prejudices”. Today, Dewey confirmed that the film will be back online “very soon” with added historical context. Film scholar Jacqueline Stewart is providing that context via a new introduction that will appear pre-film when viewers stream.

“We understand the value and historical place these films have,” said Dewey today. “We think it’s important as people who are carrying messages to the public that we provide appropriate responsible messages.” She didn’t note a specific date for when the movie will be back.

Dewey was also quizzed on the highly-anticipated ‘Snyder cut’, i.e. Zack Snyder’s anticipated new edit of his Justice League movie. The exec wouldn’t be drawn into details, but said she was excited to provide content that showed the company was listening to its fans, and reiterated that it will debut in 2021.

On the subject of new content, Dewey teased the release of Seth Rogen comedy feature An American Pickle, which is being released in August, as well as a quarantine cooking showing starring Selena Gomez. In one episode Gomez will be cooking a soufflé, the exec revealed.

Bad news for international HBO fans, however, as it sounds like you’ll have to wait a while longer yet to access HBO Max, with Dewey confirming that Latin America is the only region where “firm progress” is being made towards launch.