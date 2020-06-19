EXCLUSIVE: Film Constellation has boarded sales on Girls Can’t Surf, a feature doc from Christopher Nelius (Storm Surfers 3D, Tough Conversations).

Set during the 1980s in the world of professional surfing, it tracks a band of renegade female surfers who took on the male-dominated sport to achieve equality.

Surf greats featuring include Jodie Cooper, Frieda Zamba, Pauline Menczer, Lisa Andersen, Pam Burridge, Wendy Botha, and Layne Beachley.

Director Nelius co-wrote the pic with Anne De Ruvo. It is produced by Michaela Perske of Pursekey Productions with Nelius. Executive producers are Chef’s Table, Rob Galluzzo and Michael Hilliard of Finch, and Paul Wiegard of Madman Entertainment with Ghislaine Couvillat from Whipped Sea acting as a co-producer.

The film was developed and financed by Screen Australia, Screen NSW and is being distributed in Australia and New Zealand by Madman Entertainment.

“Now a billion-dollar global sport that has spread to all shores of the world, it is time to shine a light on the unique prowess and challenges these extraordinary women overcame, and still face today. We are excited to be a part of this story’s journey, working with such energetic talent on such an affecting, relevant and necessary conversation about equality within the sporting world,” said Fabien Westerhoff, CEO of Film Constellation.