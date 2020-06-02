Gersh Agency Chiefs Match Staff Donations To Black Lives Matter Causes; Vow Proactive Dialogue To Engender Projects Of The Underrepresented

Gersh Agency leaders Bob and David Gersh issued an internal missive to staff in which they pledged support for Black Out Tuesday, and plan to match donations made to Black Lives Matter causes. The brothers have also pledged to “begin a more proactive dialogue with studios and production companies…to develop projects and to release the stories of underrepresented persons and clients. See their letter below:

We want to thank everyone for their response to our earlier email and we want to reiterate our commitment to matching the outpouring of donations that have been made so far today. Just to clarify, please send your donation receipts to Gabrielle Reiner at jkullmann.asst@gersh.com.

We want to make clear again that the company is unequivocally standing with our black and brown colleagues and community. We are in full support that Black Lives Matter! Tomorrow we will be participating in “Black Out Tuesday” in solidarity with others. We must continue to make sure everyone is treated with dignity and justice. All of this violence, both overt and covert, must stop.

Related Story Lachlan Murdoch Addresses Fox Team Over George Floyd Death

In addition to supporting our community through donations, Gersh is committing to begin a more proactive dialogue with studios and production companies. We will work to develop projects and to release the stories of underrepresented persons and clients. It is through the prioritizing of representing ideas and stories that often go unheard that we as a company can help make a positive difference in our industry and communities. Another way you can change the direction of this country is to get out to VOTE!!! Let our elected officials know that we want change now. Here’s the link to register to vote today. https://vote.org

Additionally, prior to COVID-19, a Diversity Task Force was set up to identify ways the Company can make diversity a priority within the company and the clients we represent. As we move forward in these times, we want to both hear and support the initiatives each of you are involved in. Please send any ideas to hr@gersh.com

On a personal note, we are overwhelmed with sadness and grief. We are here for you and you have are support. Together, we must unify all of us for peace and humanity.

Bob & David