‘Greenland’: Gerard Butler STX Action Movie Sets Late July Opening

The Gerard Butler-Morena Baccarin action movie Greenland from STX is now scheduled for a July 31 theatrical opening.

The pic directed by Ric Roman Waugh and written by Chris Sparling was previously scheduled for June 12 prior to the COVID-19 exhibition shutdown.

There aren’t any wide releases currently scheduled on July 31 so Greenland stands alone in that regard. That said, the feature follows in the wake of Disney’s Mulan on July 24 and Warner Bros.’ Tenet on July 17 and prior to Fox’s The Empty Man and Paramount’s SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run on Aug. 7.

Greenland revolves around a family who must fight for survival as a planet-killing comet races to Earth. Butler plays John Garrity and Baccarin his estranged wife Allison. Together with their young son Nathan, they must make a perilous journey to their only hope for sanctuary. Amid terrifying news accounts of cities around the world being leveled by the comet’s fragments, the Garritys experience the best and worst in humanity while they battle the increasing panic and lawlessness surrounding them. As the countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven.

STX released the Butler feature Den of Thieves which made $45M domestic, and over $80M WW at the box office.