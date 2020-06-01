George Floyd’s Brother Condemns Violent Protests, Says The “Destructive Unity” Must End

George Floyd’s younger brother, Terrence Floyd, is speaking out against the violent protests that have broken out across the country, saying the “destructive unity” must end.

An emotional Terrence Floyd spoke with Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts Monday, where he described his brother as “a gentle giant.” He said his brother “was about peace” and a “motivator” who “always saw the lighter, the brighter side of things.” Floyd said the violence that has erupted in the wake of his brother’s death is “overshadowing” his memory and called for the “destructive unity” to come to an end.

Terrence Floyd traveled from his home in Brooklyn, New York, to Minneapolis to visit the site where his brother was killed. Choking back tears, he told Roberts he traveled to Minnesota because he wanted to “feel his brother’s spirit” and “wanted to connect” again with him.

Floyd said his brother “would want us to seek justice” but to channel the anger “another way.”

“It’s OK to be angry, but channel your anger to do something positive or make a change another way because we’ve been down this road already,” he said. “The anger, damaging your hometown is not the way he’d want.”

Protests erupted throughout the country after video emerged of the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Protests escalated across the country all week after video emerged of Floyd, 46, being killed during the arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with 3rd degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death.