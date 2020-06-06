D.C.’s 16th & H: Network Reporters Talk About Covering A “Surreal” Week Of Protests Near The White House

The TV network coverage at the corner H and 16th streets near Lafayette Square Park in Washington, D.C. this week went from late-night shots of buildings on fire to protesters fleeing police on horseback, then a robust militaristic buildup, and then hundreds of peaceful demonstrators singing, in unison, Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me.”

By Friday, the intersection had taken on the air of a street fair, the words BLACK LIVES MATTER were painted down 16th to end at the corner.

The protests and unrest following the death of George Floyd have produced impactful moments across the country, but a focal point has been this spot, within view of the White House, and network reporters who have been there this a week describe it as disconcerting, surreal and hopeful. Their coverage continues on Saturday, when the largest crowds yet are expected to show up for demonstrations.

Perhaps no other night drew the attention like Monday, when police cleared out hundreds of demonstrators with tear gas and smoke bombs in advance of President Donald Trump’s visit to St. John’s Church, where he held up a Bible for a camera photo op. It remains one of the most contentious moments of the week, as the White House argues that police were provoked by projectiles thrown their way, while many reporters said that the demonstrations were peaceful.

In separate interviews, Deadline talked with five correspondents at the scene this week — CNN’s Alexander Marquardt, ABC News’ Rachel Scott, MSNBC’s Garrett Haake, Fox News’ Kevin Corke and CBS News’ Kris Van Cleave — about how they covered the story and what they saw.

Buildings are damaged and fires are set, most prominently to a basement section of St. John’s Episcopal Church, known as the “church of the presidents.”

MARQUARDT: There’s a public toilet on the northern edge of the park, and that appeared to be where more of the things were being thrown at police. And then at one moment right around 10 o’clock, there was a fire set at the base of it. And that’s when I thought to myself, “OK, things are starting to get worse.” The wheels are starting to come off, and then behind that on H Street, right outside the church was a huge fire. People were ripping branches off of trees and throwing them into the fire and kind of dancing around the fire. And that’s really the moment that we knew that things were about to get worse.

CORKE: We were basically set up for a live shot. That particular night, you got a sense that people were just bent on breaking things and knocking out glass, and so when I saw them set fire to the restroom facility across the street, we moved across the street, across H Street, for safety. And then just behind me, I was literally at the door, behind me people started breaking glass. That happens. I knew that was going on all over. Then someone yelled, “Get off the church. It’s on fire.” I turned around, and I saw the orange glow from the windows. So [photojournalist] Mark Bautista and I walked over to see what was happening. Sure enough, we opened that door. You saw a big hole in the glass, which someone had smashed with a hammer, and … we walked right into that area and you could see flames just literally crawling up the wall in a corner, and lots of toys, plastic melting, lots of smoke. It was a lot hotter than it looked. So we just got good pictures and got the heck out of there.

HAAKE: We were standing right in front of it, and at the time there were no visible flames anywhere. You are looking at the church itself. That’s right about the time that we got pushed back. While there were fire alarms going off at that point, there wasn’t anything visible to where we were on the street before we had to clear out of the street.

CORKE: I didn’t see who did it. I can just tell you that when I heard people yell, “The church is on fire,” I turned to my left, and running up the stairs away from the room where there was a fire, a bunch of kids, they looked like they were 20 years old, four or five of them running. You just don’t know. They just looked like they were young skinny kids with hammers, and I don’t know who said what, but it sure did go up quickly.

That was intense not just because this is what I observed all night, breaking things and setting fires. But what really got me was the church — it is historic, and there are ways to be heard without just destroying things. It was really awful. For me personally, it was awful because I love this town, and I love history so seeing that thing happen was really sad. But you know, you stuff your emotions in a box, and you can do the job, and that’s what we did.

[Firefighters arrived in time to put out the fire before it spread to the main structure. Haake also was struck that evening, while he was live on air, by what appeared to be a rubber bullet. Later in the week, he said, “I have a pretty nice color bruise today.”]

Police in the park move in to clear protesters from the area, as Trump gives a speech in the Rose Garden.

MARQUARDT: I have been out there for several days, watching the landscape change of the different types of law enforcement in the park, and of course protesters had been up against that northern edge of the park for several days. And you would watch these different types of officers switch out, whether it was D.C. National Guard or Park Police or Secret Service, and so we got used to the flow. And then at that moment [around 6 PM] I saw guys in suits, and that was strange. So it looked like a different kind of security detail, and then we spotted [Attorney General] Bill Barr. I was with our White House cameraman Peter Morris, who immediately trained his camera on Barr and we watched him, walking along walking through [with the] officers. As many others commented on our air, it was almost like a general surveilling his troops.

So it did feel like something was going to happen. And then we got word that the President was about to make a statement, and around the same time, the officers in the park, D.C. National Guard, the Park Police, the Secret Service, had moved their positions from farther away from the fences, right up to face the protesters. And so we knew something was afoot, and the protesters started to get a little jittery. And then, at 6:35, this crackdown started.

VAN CLEAVE: We had gotten into position for the CBS Evening News at about 6 o’clock, right at the corner right across 16th from the Hay Adams [Hotel]. Between 6 and 6:30, you could feel tension rising and from where I was standing. You couldn’t see law enforcement, but I remember continuing to look around because there would be a couple times to the crowd would start to move towards us sort of a like a wave, as though something had happened. And that sort of raised my mind that things were tensing up, but it wasn’t clear why. I wasn’t seeing anything from where I was, and there were no announcements that we could hear from our location, from law enforcement. And then it was about 6:35, just shortly after we finished our Evening News hit, the flash bangs started, the crowd started running, and here came the police in the riot shields right at them.

HAAKE: The protest on Monday had been entirely peaceful. It was sort of your standard operating protest. People were chanting and they were yelling and they were taking knees. They were a mixture of old and young, and it was really kind of an entirely peaceful moment. I am pretty tall, and I could see kind of over the heads of people that mounted police were out in the street on H Street. And that was the first time I had seen at any point that mounted officers were out in the street. And before you know it, people were running past us, and that is one of the most scary dangerous things, this feeling of a stampede, where people in the front, along that line, which became a line in the middle of the street on H Street, are just trying to run. They are fleeing. They are knocking people down.

Officers are advancing up the street. They are firing off flash bangs. There are officers along the fence line that are shooting those pepper balls into the crowd and at individuals, who I guess think [are] some kind of a threat. They are just retreating in the face of mounted police and police with shields and other running people. They are shooting smoke canisters. They are shooting tear gas, all of this stuff out into the street, and it was just an incredibly panicked moment.

CORKE: [The protesters] would run, and when the police would stop advancing, people would stop and they would sort of start coming back. It was sort of like a wave of people that would go back out to sea. And then they’d run again. So the first time they ran, I thought, “Well maybe they will go right by us, we’re press.” Then I heard something hit. I thought it was a rock. Then something else hit. And then something went off my shoulder and I flinched. I was shooting a prerecorded standup for a package, and I flinch and I said, “We’ve got to get out of here.” And my photographer and my security detail, in unison, we literally turned around and started moving fast, backwards, mind you. But we were moving quickly.

NBC News’ Garrett Haake My producer is screaming for me to back up, and the president in the other ear is giving a speech about law and order in the Rose Garden…

HAAKE: It was particularly surreal because I had my IFB [earpiece] in, so in my right ear, I am hearing the president’s speech. And I am hearing him talk about being a law-and-order president and standing with all peaceful protests, and in my left ear my producer is standing next to me, and she is screaming at me, “Go back. Back up, back up, back up.” So I have one hand on my camera guy. I’m trying to help him backpedal and shoot at the same time. My producer is screaming for me to back up, and the president in the other ear is giving a speech about law and order in the Rose Garden as we are watching all this happen.

MARQUARDT: We immediately put on our gas masks, because smoke started to fill the air. We were under the scaffolding on the on the northern side of the street. We had a very adept security team with us that was pulling us back while letting us do our jobs. I was essentially tethered to Peter Morris, our photojournalist, so that he could keep filming. And you saw those live pictures on the air, but then also at times I could jump in front of the camera and tell the viewers what was going on. So we tried to stay back so we weren’t in the direct line of fire, but close enough so that we could see what was going on.

SCOTT: It was a powerful image that I saw of people kneeling down. As the line of police officers formed with their shields, and [the protesters] had their hands up and they were shouting, they were chanting, “Don’t shoot.” They were chanting the name of George Floyd. Once tensions did escalate, it was just chaos, with people running trying to get out of the area and trying to move away people dousing out their eyes.

HAAKE: So as we got [pushed back toward] Connecticut Avenue, that was for me where the gas was most severe. That was when I had to put my gas mask on. People were washing out their eyes and having a hard time, coughing and breathing and all that.

It was weird because we all were wearing coronavirus masks. At one point I just ripped my coronavirus mask off my face so I could get my gas mask snug around my face enough that it would work. And that really does clear out pretty quickly. You take a couple of deep breaths through that and you could breathe a lot better. The people around me were washing out their eyes. They were washing out their faces. People were coughing. I have had a little bit of a persistent cough since then, and you sort of wonder what I’m still breathing in and out.

MARQUARDT: One of the most shocking scenes that I saw was a middle aged man … who had been caught in what looked like an alcove of a building, and the forces kept firing on him from these guns that look like paintball guns. Even though he was clearly in distress he was clutching his chest and protesters rushed forward to grab him still under a hail of fire, to bring him back.

SCOTT: All I could see were peaceful protesters. I did not see any projectiles being thrown at any of the police officers from my vantage point. So what I saw were people with their hands up, screaming “Don’t shoot.”

MARQUARDT: The entire time I was out there, which was almost four hours before the crackdown started, it was an entirely peaceful protest. I was remarking to my team around me how peaceful it was, because in days prior we had seen a lot more projectiles thrown at the police, and I kept turning to my team to say, “Have you seen anything?” Because I haven’t seen anything, and they said, “No we haven’t seen anything.” No water bottles. No eggs. No milk, like days prior. You know all this stuff had been thrown at them, they didn’t really react… So, when they did react on Monday it was really unexpected. And it was really swift, and we didn’t hear any sort of loud public warning over a loudspeaker for everyone to clear out. This was 25 minutes before the curfew.

CORKE: People definitely were throwing bottles. That has been happening the entire time we have been here. Usually [the police officers] ignore them. Sometime they will hit the guys in the [tactical] gear and they have their shields up and the bottles bounce off. We’ve seen that throughout the time I have been here. I’ve been here all week long, but that particular day, yep, definitely, people were throwing bottles. I saw at least two, maybe three, but I didn’t think much of it because that’s kind of been the thing. It only takes one kid to take a bottle and throw it, when everyone else is being fine, but it’s that one bottle. I don’t know if that’s really why this escalated. It seems to me like that has been going on the entire time, but I wasn’t on their side [of the fence]. I just saw a couple before it all broke out.

MARQUARDT: They basically did this maneuver on I street that encircled a large group of protesters, including press, an in a kind of lasso type move. And they let the press out because we are allowed to be out after curfew. The rest of the protesters, I don’t know if they’re arrested in the end, but they were certainly detained. And that kind of spoke to the cooperation between the local law enforcement and the federal law enforcement, but it was clear that that was a night of significantly heightened tension after the crackdown.

ABC News’ Rachel Scott As a Black journalist, I’m often confused as a protester. And there are these moments where I have to reach for my badge to show my ABC News ID, and it’s almost as if I’m being pulled over.

SCOTT: As a Black American, my parents have always taught me, “You know when you get pulled over by the police, you want to make sure that they can see your hands. You want to make sure that you’re narrating your movements, letting them know when you’re going to reach for your license. This way they don’t think that you’re reaching for anything else.” And on that day that tensions escalated, we were boxed in by police with the protesters [as they were pushed back toward Connecticut Avenue]. As a Black journalist, I’m often confused as a protester. And there are these moments where I have to reach for my badge to show my ABC News ID, and it’s almost as if I’m being pulled over. And I have to explain that my hands are out, but I’m gonna reach for my badge. I’m with the media with ABC News, but I don’t want to give off the impression that I’m reaching for something else, especially in those tense moments.

MARQUARDT: Later in the evening, we were at Farragut Square, which seemed entirely peaceful, entirely quiet. I was on the phone with my bosses, saying that things had calmed down, that we had retreated to an area that we had felt was safe. And, lo and behold, a police car came around the corner and started firing a canister of some sort, into Farragut Square to further clear people out.

