More Than 100 News Organizations Call On Minnesota To End Police Arrests, Attacks On Journalists Covering Protests

The letter points to other more than a dozen other incidents in Minnesota, including Linda Tirado, a freelance photojournalist, who “lost an eye to a rubber bullet as she was clearly in the act of photographing police.” Carolyn Cole, a photographer for the Los Angeles Times, was injured on Sunday when she and reporter Molly Hennessy-Fiske were doused with pepper spray and rubber bullets at point blank range.

“I’ve been covering conflict both nationally and internationally for many years, so I know the dangers involved in these situations, especially when you get between riot police and protesters, but I wasn’t expecting them to attack us directly,” Cole wrote. Molly was hit twice with rubber bullets. Another photographer had a bloody face.”

Here's what happened when #MinnesotaStatePatrol fired on #journalists covering #GeorgeFloydProtests. What I went through is nothing compared with the continual abuse people of color face on a daily basis. (Turn on your sound.) @mollyhf @latimes https://t.co/UcxVKxAgfT pic.twitter.com/U7PfPwAfza — Carolyn Cole (@Carolyn_Cole) June 2, 2020

Members of the local media also reported incidents, including KTSP reporter Ryan Raiche, who was tear gassed and pepper sprayed, and Star Tribune reporters Chris Serres, who was tear gassed, shot with rubber bullets, and forced to the ground at gunpoint, and his and colleague Ryan Faircloth, whose car was shot by rubber bullets, shattering the window and causing lacerations.

The targeting of journalists covering protests has been reported throughout the country over the past five days, far surpassing incidents in recent years. The US Press Freedom Tracker is looking into dozens of incidents. A spokeswomen said that they are trying to verify reports of at least 170 incidents since Friday, the majority of which are assaults, according to a spokeswoman. About 90 come from police, the spokeswoman said, and there have been about 30 arrests of journalists.