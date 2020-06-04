George Floyd Memorial: Al Sharpton Rips Trump Bible Photo, Says, “We Gonna Make America Great For Everybody”

George Floyd was remembered by family and friends at a memorial service on Thursday that mixed poignant memories and humorous moments of his life with calls for genuine social justice.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, speaking to a crowd of family members, friends and political leaders, told mourners that “for those who agendas that are not about justice, this family will not let you use George as a prop.”

Speaking of props, “I’ve never seen anyone hold a bible like that [and] I’ve been preaching since I was a little boy,” said Sharpton in a veiled reference to President Trump. “If he is watching, I’d like him to open that Bible and reach Ecclesiastes 3: ‘To every season, there is a time.’ I’d like him to understand what time it is.”

“This is the time for dealing with accountability in the criminal justice system.” Sharpton then called for greater transparency about police officers’ records, noting that police have records on citizens before saying, “Why don’t we know if police have a pattern?”

He said, referencing Obama-era policies that, “We cotta go back to consent decrees.”

“There is a time and a season for everything,” he continued. “Time is up. Time is out. This is the time.”

“Y’alll talk about making America great, said the reverend. “Great for who and when? We gonna make America great for everybody.”

“George Floyd’s story is the story of black folks,” said Sharpton. “You kept your knee on our neck. We had creative skills, but we couldn’t get your knee off our neck. It’s time for us in George’s name to stand up and say, ‘Get your knee off out necks.’”

“We don’t want o favors. Just get up offa us, and we can be and do whatever we can be.”

“We gonna organize in the next few months. We gonna be led by the Floyd family. We gonna be led by the Garner family. And it’s going to be not just about who’s in the White House, but the state house.”

Sharpton promised, with a nod to Martin Luther King III who was in the audience, “We need to go back to Washington in the shadows of Lincoln and tell them, ‘This is the time to stop this.’”

Sharpton recognized leaders of the American Indian Movement, the NAACP, a governor and a mayor saying, “We need to stop competing…We need to organize.”

He called out celebrities at the memorial — Kevin Hart, Master P, Tyrese Gibson, Tiffany Haddish and Ludicrous — and faith leaders Jesse Jackson and Martin Luther King III.

He asked them all to stand in silence together for eight minutes and forty six seconds to think about what George Floyd went through. “That’s how long he was laying there. They had enough time. Now what will we do?”