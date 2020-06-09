How To Watch George Floyd’s Funeral Online & On TV

Two weeks after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police fueled worldwide protests and calls to action against racial and social injustice, he will be laid to rest Tuesday in Houston in a celebration of live and private service beginning at 11 AM CT/9 AM PT.

The celebration of life will be held at the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston, followed by an entombment at Houston Memorial Gardens and Cemetery. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, Rev. Al Sharpton, Floyd attorney Benjamin Crump, Slim Thug, Leela James, Paul Wall, Jamie Foxx, Floyd Mayweather, Rep. Al Green and Bishop James Dixon are among the guests slated to attend the memorial, which also will feature a taped message by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The day’s events follow several memorials for Floyd that began last week in Minneapolis and included one in his home state of North Carolina. On Monday, the Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center funeral home in Houston hosted a six-hour public viewing that drew thousands.

All the major news networks will provide coverage of the event, and you can also follow Tuesday’s events via livestream at Deadline:

Here is how the news networks plan to cover the day:

ABC

ABC News will present a special report anchored by World News Tonight‘s David Muir Houston beginning at about noon ET/9 AM PT. Muir will also anchor a special edition of World News Tonight, and Byron Pitts a special edition of Nightline. ABC News Live, the network’s 24/7 breaking news and live events streaming news channel, will livestream the special report, and ABC News will provide digital coverage on ABCNews.com and ABC News social pages. Social newscast “On Location” will have a preview of the memorial service on Tuesday and a recap on Wednesday exclusively for Facebook Watch. ABC News Radio and affiliate news service ABC NewsOne will also provide full coverage.

BET

The Viacom network will broadcast the funeral service in its entirety commercial free with “BET Remembers: George Floyd,” anchored by BET News’ Marc Lamont Hill, beginning at noon ET/9 AM PT. It will air on BET, BET Her, BET.com, BET’s YouTube Channel and Facebook page. Coverage including video and editorial content will be updated at BET.com and at @BET & @BETNews.

CBS

CBS Evening News’ Norah O’Donnell will anchor a CBS News Special Report live from Houston beginning at about noon ET/9 AM PT joined by CBS This Morning: Saturday co-host Michelle Miller and CBS News correspondent Janet Shamlian. CBS News chief justice and homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues will contribute reporting from Minneapolis. CBSN, CBS News’ free 24/7 streaming news service, and CBS News Radio will also provide coverage of the funeral service, as will affiliate service CBS Newspath.

C-SPAN

The funeral service will air live on C-SPAN, C-SPAN Radio and C-SPAN.org beginning at noon ET.

Fox News

Fox News Channel will present continuous live coverage, with Outnumbered Overtime anchor Harris Faulkner helming special coverage beginning at noon ET/9 AM PT. Casey Stegall and Alicia Acuna will be on the ground in Houston. FNC will offer a simulcast of the network’s coverage to all Fox affiliates nationwide beginning at noon ET with correspondent Leland Vittert. Fox News Digital will stream the service live on FOXNews.com, while Fox News Audio will provide coverage across all platforms.

NBC/MSNBC

NBC News’ Lester Holt and Craig Melvin will be on the ground in Houston for special coverage of the funeral. NBC News’ ‘Special Report: Remembering George Floyd” will air on NBC and NBC News Now beginning at noon ET and include correspondents Morgan Chesky, Joe Fryer, Gabe Gutierrez and Steve Patterson. NBC News and MSNBC contributors Yamiche Alcindor, Paul Butler and Eugene Robinson will also join the coverage. Holt will anchor a special edition of NBC Nightly News live from Houston. Melvin will anchor MSNBC’s special coverage starting at 11 AM ET. NBC News and MSNBC’s will run a live blog at NBCNews.com.