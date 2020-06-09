George Floyd Funeral: Joe Biden Says “We Cannot Turn Away” From Addressing Racism; Sheila Jackson Lee Tells Protesters “I Hear Your Cry”

Photo by Godofredo A Vasquez/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10674513fc) Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee speaks during the funeral for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas.

Family and friends mourned George Floyd in song, memories and prayer, while political figures including Joe Biden, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) and Rep. Al Green (D-TX) said that his death should be an inflection point in racial justice.

The families of Ahmaud Arbery, Botham Jean and Eric Garner — other unarmed African American men whose killings stirred outrage — attended along with celebrities including Jamie Foxx, boxer Floyd Mayweather, and Channing Tatum. Ne-Yo sang a rendition of It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye To Yesterday.

Lee spoke of Floyd’s life of being one of an “assignment” to call attention to police brutality, with the crowd of mourners standing in applause at some moments. She referred to the length of time that Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was captured on video with his knee on Floyd’s neck, during which he stopped breathing.

“The assignment of George Floyd and the purpose will mean there will be no more 8 minutes and 46 seconds of police brutality,” Lee said. “There will no more 8 minutes and 46 seconds of injustice and mistreatment of African American men at the hands of the laws of this nation or anyone else. There will no more 8 minutes and 46 seconds that you will be in pain without getting justice.”

She also referred to the protests across the country since Floyd’s death, perhaps forcing lawmakers to address the problem of police brutality and others to engage in introspection over racial inequality in general.

“I want to acknowledge those young marchers in the streets,” Lee said. “Many of them could not be in this place. They are black and brown, they are Asian, they are white. They are protesting and marching and I’m saying, as a momma, I hear your cry. That is what George Floyd wanted us to know.”

The funeral was carried live across broadcast and cable networks, reflecting the way that Floyd’s death has sparked a national outcry.

Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, visited Floyd’s family on Monday, but said in a video that ran during the service, “We cannot turn away. We must not turn away. We cannot leave this moment thinking we can once again turn away from racism that stings at our very soul and from systemic abuse that still plagues American life.

“As Thurgood Marshall once implored, ‘America must dissent from indifference … we must dissent from fear, the hatred, and the mistrust … we must dissent because America can do better … because America has no choice but to do better.'”

The Houston service at Fountain of Praise Church was private, but thousands attended a viewing of his body on Monday. Services also were held in Minneapolis last week.

At one point in the service, Biden directed his remarks to Floyd’s daughter, Gianna.

He said, “I know you have a lot of questions that no child should have to ask, questions that too many black children have had to ask for generations. Why? Why is Daddy gone?

“In looking through your eyes, we should all be asking ourselves why the answer is often too cruel and painful.

Why, in this nation, do too many black Americans — wake up knowing they could lose their life — in the course of living their life? Why does justice not roll like a river nor righteousness like a mighty stream? Why?”

The mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, said that he would issue an executive order that would ban police chokeholds, among other measures, while Green spoke of congressional Democrats’ proposals, unveiled on Monday, for sweeping police reforms.

George Floyd’s brother, Philonese Floyd, said, “People are crying right now. That is how much they loved him. I am just staying strong as I can, because I need to get it out. Everybody wants justice, we want justice for George. He’s going to get it.”

Rev. Al Sharpton also was to deliver the eulogy, and Floyd will then be laid to rest next to his mother.