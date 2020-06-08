Democrats In Congress Unveil Police Reform Legislation

House and Senate Democrats unveiled police reform legislation that bans the use of chokeholds and no-knock warrants in drug cases.

The bill, called the Justice In Policing Act, also would create a registry on the use of force by police officers, and establish an independent process for state attorneys general to investigate misconduct, according to an initial summary of the legislation obtained by NBC News.

Also included is anti-lynching legislation, which stalled in the Senate last week. Other measures would place restrictions on the transfer of military equipment to local law enforcement departments.

“Today, this movement of national anguish is being transformed into a movement of national action,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters at a press conference.

Earlier, Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democrats kneeled in silence for 8 minutes, 46 seconds at Emancipation Hall at the Capitol. That is the length of time that Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee pressed against George Floyd’s neck after he was apprehended on Memorial Day. An autopsy showed that he died during the chokehold.

Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA), the chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, said that “a profession where you have the power to kill should be a profession that requires highly trained officers who are accountable to the public.”

The bill has more than 200 co-sponsors in the House, and Schumer called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to put it up for a vote before July.

Pelosi called the legislation a “first step” in addressing racial justice measures, in the wake of protests across the country following the death of Floyd.