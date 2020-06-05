Click to Skip Ad
Genius Brands Names Margaret Loesch Executive Chair, David Neuman Chief Creative Officer Of New Kids’ Streamer Kartoon Channel

Genius Brands International has named Margaret Loesch, longtime entertainment exec and former CEO of Fox Kids Networks Worldwide, as executive chair of Kartoon Channel!, the new kids’ ad-supported streaming service launching June 15. David Neuman, former president of Walt Disney Television, was named chief creative officer.

Kartoon Channel! will be available in over 100 million U.S. television households and on 200 million mobile devices, said Genius, a publicy traded company formed in 2013 by a merger between Andy Heyward’s A Squared Entertainment and Genius Brands. Heyward (not the former CBS New president) is CEO.

“There is a huge appetite for quality children’s content that is family-friendly and safe. No less important, is having it available for free,” Heyward said. “It will be equally important to advertisers, who are increasingly finding fewer channels to reach viewers, in a universe dominated by pay services such as Netflix and Disney+.” He called Kartoon Channel,! aimed at kids 2-11, a no-cost “Netflx for kids.”

It will offer over 4,000 episodes of content from Genius Brands’ catalog and global creators including Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires ClubThomas Edison’s Secret LabBaby GeniusMartha Stewart & FriendsStan Lee’s Mighty 7, Gisele Bündchen’s Gisele & The Green TeamGummi Bears, Shark Academy, DaJammies, Amber the Ambulance, Dino the Dinosaur, Ethan the Dump Truck, IncrediTales, OneZeez and Super Geek Heroes,

Genius Brands channels include Kid Genius Cartoon Channel, Baby Genius TV, and Kid Genius Cartoons Plus! Platforms include Dish, Amazon Prime, Sling TV, Xfinity on Demand, Roku, Apple TV and Apple iOS, Android, Cox, Tubi, and Xumo — with all transitioning into carrying Kartoon Channel., Genius said. New platforms launching Kartoon Channel content include SelectTV, RedBox, Plex, and Canela Media.

