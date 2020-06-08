Gayle King Leads ‘Justice For All’, CBS News Special On Racism & Police Brutality

As the protest over George Floyd’s killing, CBS News has set a special on racism and police brutality for this week. Hosted by Good Morning America‘s Gayle King, Justice for All airs at 10 p.m. Tuesday on CBS, BET and streamer CBSN.

The hourlong special will look at how Floyd’s tragic confrontation with four now-fired and -indicted Minneapolis police officers ignited a movement demanding an end to the painful history of systemic racism and brutality in police departments across the country.

Justice for All will include CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell’s interview with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden (watch a clip below), along with interviews of Attorney General William Barr and Sen. Mike Lee, R-UT. Also featured will be King’s interviews with Christian Cooper, who filmed a viral incident in Central Park when a white woman called police on him after he ask her to leash her dog, and the mother of Amadou Diallo, who was killed by New York police in 1999 and inspired Bruce Springsteen’s “41 Shots.”

CBS News journalists also will look at the inequalities that have influenced the American landscape leading up to that fateful moment in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. They’ll also report on the revolution that is emerging in the wake of Floyd’s death.

Kim Godwin is the senior executive producer of Justice for All, and Guy Campanile, Judy Tygard, Darius Walker and Mitch Weitzner are the executive producers.

Here is a clip of O’Donnell’s sit-down with Biden: