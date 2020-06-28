Gavin Newsom Orders Closure Of Bars In California As Coronavirus Cases Surge

On Sunday, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered that bars in seven California counties close bars and nightspots as cases surge in the state. These counties include Los Angeles, Fresno, Kern, San Joaquin, Tulare, Kings and Imperial.

He also recommended that eight other counties in California to take action on their own to close bars. These counties include Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Sacramento, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Santa Barbara and Stanislaus.

“COVID-19 is still circulating in California, and in some parts of the state, growing stronger,” Newsom said in a statement given to media. “That’s why it is critical we take this step to limit the spread of the virus in the counties that are seeing the biggest increases.” Newsom also tweeted out the news on Sunday.

This news comes after California passed of 200,461 coronavirus cases on June 26. The state saw a 2.5 percent rise in new cases over the previous day’s total. As a result, Newsom asked officials in Imperial County, near San Diego, to increase COVID-preventative restrictions.