Gaumont TV Exec Joins Canadian Outfit Vortex Words + Pictures As Int’l Distribution President

EXCLUSIVE: Gaumont International exec Ben Bishop has joined Canadian firm Vortex Words + Pictures as President, International Distribution, based in Sydney, Australia.

Bishop, who started June 1, joins from Gaumont where he served as International VP of TV Sales for Asia Pacific and sold shows including Narcos, El Chapo, Art Of Crime, El Presidente, and Calimero.

Prior to Gaumont, he worked for 13 years at Entertainment One, latterly as Sales Director for Australia, New Zealand and Asia, selling The Walking Dead, Hell On Wheels, Girl On The Train, Divergent and Spotlight.

The exec will be tasked with growing the international footprint of Vortex, which has been on a buying spree. The company, run by veteran Canadian producer Bill Marks, acquired a majority interest in A71 Entertainment and V71 Entertainment in 2019 and this year purchased the assets of D Films. In January of this year the company announced Justin Rebelo as its new CEO. The firm has four movies in post-production.

“We are thrilled to have Ben joining Vortex Words + Pictures as our new President of International Distribution”, said Marks, Executive Chairman, Vortex Words + Pictures. “Ben embodies the spirit of the great team we’re building, continues our momentum in 2020 and immediately elevates our international footprint.”