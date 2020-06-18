Reagent Media has set Garrett Hedlund and Brady Jandreau for filmmaker Paxton Winters’ next feature, Outside the Wire, about an American soldier and an Iraqi insurgent who find themselves dependent on each other for their survival. The two are thrust together on a road trip through the perils of the new Iraq. What starts as a journey of hate, forces the men to face their fears and navigate each other to reach their final destination.

Outside the Wire is Winters’ second script, which was chosen to participate in the Sundance Institute’s Screenwriter’s Lab.

Zahraa Ghandour is also attached to star. Paula Linhares and Marcos Tellechea (Pacified) of Reagent Media are producing with Rick Rosenthal (Bad Boys, Transparent) and Cherien Dabis (Amreeka, May in the Summer) serving as EPs. .Film Constellation is handling international rights with UTA Independent handling North American. Sales will launch at the upcoming Marché du Film Online.

Hedlund’s feature credits include the Netflix movies Triple Frontier opposite Ben Affleck, the Oscar-nominated Mudbound, and will next be seen in Lee Daniels’ The United States vs. Billie Holiday. He is represented by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Outside the Wire is Jandreau’s second film having previously starred in Sony Pictures Classics’ The Rider from Chloé Zhao. Ghandour’s previous credits include the thrillers Baghdad in My Shadow and The Journey and the Channel 4 Television Corporation show Baghdad Central with Corey Stoll. Jandreau is repped by Anonymous Content. Ghandour is repped by Hannah Hodgkinson and Sandy Erickson. Winters is represented by UTA.

Outside the Wire follows Winters’ previous feature Pacified, which was developed closely with community members from Morro dos Prazeres, a favela in Rio, Brazil where he’s resided for 8 years. The film won three jury prizes at San Sebastian, and was accepted into the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival. 20th Century Studios is releasing the movie offshore with UTA Independent handling domestic sales which are currently underway.