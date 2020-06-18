‘Game On!’ Grows To Top Quiet Wednesday Ratings

CBS’ Game On! saw a tenth bump from last week’s series debut to pace Wednesday’s primetime with a 0.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 3.35 million viewers. The night’s other summer game show, Fox’s Ultimate Tag (0.4, 1.58M), saw a tenth dip.

On a quiet night of more repeats than originals, ABC aired its latest “Wonderful World of Disney” movie, 2010’s Toy Story 3 (0.4, 2.22M), which as off in both metrics compared with last week’s Big Hero 6. The Pixar pic led into a fresh Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (0.3, 1.41M), which remained steady.

The CW offered new episodes of The 100 (0.2, 720,000), even in the demo while ticking up in viewers, and Bulletproof (0.1, 360,000), also steady in the demo.

NBC served up encores of its Chicago franchise, with Chicago Med finishing as the night’s most-watched program.