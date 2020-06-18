Gail Berman And Lucy Fisher Reelected As Producers Guild Presidents

EXCLUSIVE: Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher have been reelected presidents of the Producers Guild of America. Running unopposed, they continue their run as the only two women to serve as the guild’s presidents. They were first elected to the posts in 2018.

Others elected included Jon Kilik and Lauren Shuler Donner in the post of Vice President, Motion Pictures, and Mike Farah and Gene Stein, as Vice President, Television. (See the full election results below.)

Berman, whose executive producer TV credits include Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Deception and Angel, served as president of entertainment at Fox from 2000-2005, developing such hits as American Idol, 24, House, Arrested Development, Bones and Family Guy. She then served for nearly two years as president of Paramount. Most recently, she spent seven years as co-founder and co-owner of BermanBraun, whose properties include numerous reality and scripted programs, and live-action and animated film projects. She previously served on the PGA’s National Board of Directors and its Producers Council Board of Delegates.

Fisher, the co-head of Red Wagon Entertainment, has produced such films as The Great Gatsby, Memoirs of a Geisha and the Divergent franchise. She is a former Vice Chairman of Sony’s Columbia TriStar Motion Picture Group, having previously served as EVP Worldwide Production at Warner Bros, where she shepherded such movies as The Fugitive, The Goonies, Space Jam and Malcolm X. Prior to joining Warner Bros., she was head of production at Francis Coppola’s Zoetrope Studios. She previously served on the Producers Council Board of Delegates, and in 2006 was the recipient of the PGA’s David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures, along with her husband and producing partner Douglas Wick.

Here are the results of the guild’s other elections:

Vice President, Motion Pictures

• Jon Kilik and Lauren Shuler Donner

Vice President, Television

• Mike Farah and Gene Stein

Treasurer

• Megan Mascena Gaspar

Producers Council Board of Delegates

• Beth Fraikorn

• Jon Glickman

• Gary Goetzman

• Courtney Kemp

• Lauren Levy Neustadter

• Dan Lin

• John Melfi

• Mimi Valdes

• Pam Veasey

AP Council Board of Delegates

• Bianca Ahmadi

• James P. Axiotis

• J Baker

• Joel Dobzewitz

• Lynn Hylden

• Megan Jordan

• Paulette Lifton

• Jillian Stein

New Media Council Board of Delegates

• Gary Bryman

• Marc Hustvedt

• Iris Ichishita

• Rhoades Rader

• Lynn Kestin Sessler

• Tanya Leal Soto

• Christina Lee Storm

• Brittany Machado

• Ben Proudfoot

• Tiffany Webber

• Jay Williams

PGA East Chair

• Donna Gigliotti

PGA East Co-Vice Chairs

• David Hinojosa

• Mimi Valdés

PGA East Financial Officer

• Anne Carey

PGA East Members-at-Large

• Julie Anderson

• Candi Carter

• Anthony Katagas

• Tonya Lewis Lee

• Chris Licht

• Justin Wilkes

PGA Atlanta Chapter Chair

• Jeremiah Bennett

PGA Capital Chair

• Katy Garrity

PGA Capital Co-Vice Chairs

• Christopher Coccaro

• Mark Finkelpearl

PGA Capital Members-At-Large

• Evan Marshall

• Tia Smith