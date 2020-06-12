Gabrielle Union Romantic Comedy ‘The Perfect Find’ Lands At Netflix; Numa Perrier Attached To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that the Gabrielle Union AGC Studios movie The Perfect Find has landed at Netflix and that Jezebel filmmaker Numa Perrier is attached to direct the feature adaptation of the Tia Williams bestseller.

Previously announced, Union stars and will also produce The Perfect Find via her production company I’ll Have Another, which AGC is financing and producing. The Bring It On and Breaking In star plays Jenna Jones, a woman hopeful that her new job in beauty journalism will rep a fresh start in her life. She soon learns that her new boss, Darcy, is her frenemy. Jenna starts a relationship with the company’s videographer, Eric, and things get complicated when she learns he’s Darcy’s son.

Leigh Davenport adapted Williams’ book. Jeff Morrone, Tommy Oliver and Codie Elaine Oliver of Confluential Films are also producing. AGC’s Stuart Ford and Glendon Palmer are EPs along with I’ll Have Another’s Holly Shakoor Fleischer.

Perrier’s coming-of-age drama Jezebel, which she also co-starred in, made its world premiere last year at SXSW. The pic was acquired by Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Releasing and streamed on Netflix earlier this year. Perrier has directed episodes of such series as Queen Sugar and has served as EP on such Black&Sexy TV series Rider, Sexless and Becoming Nia. Perrier’s acting credits include Showtime’s SMILF, Jerico and General Hospital.

