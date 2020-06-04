Gabrielle Union Launches Discrimination Action Against Simon Cowell & Fremantle Over ‘America’s Got Talent’ Firing; Claims NBC Exec Paul Telegdy “Threatened” Her Over Probe

NBC may say it’s all over and done with, but Gabrielle Union doesn’t think so and the former America’s Got Talent judge is taking Simon Cowell, Universal TV, Syco Entertainment and Freemantle Productions North America to task and likely to court over what really went down on the competition series last season – and the L.A.’s Finest star is naming executive names.

Clearly moving towards either a lawsuit she now has the right to pursue or arbitration, Union’s harassment, discrimination and retaliation complaint filed today with California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing, covers a lot of the same ground made public in her previous public statements of “racist and misogynistic conduct” on AGT during her short stint. However, the document obtained by Deadline also explosively alleges NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy directly intervened in a probe over those claims in an effort to “silence and intimidate” her.

“Telegdy contradicted his statements to the media and personally disregarded NBC’s

‘Principles of Business Conduct’ (hereinafter, ‘Code of Conduct’) mandating confidentiality for workplace investigations by contacting Union’s agent and disclosing confidential information obtained during the ongoing investigation into Union’s concerns in an attempt to silence and intimidate Union from providing information to the investigator about her experiences,” the 38-page complaint to the DFEH from heavyweight Hollywood lawyer Bryan Freedman that has prompted a right to sue letter (READ IT HERE)

“On or about February 4, 2020, Telegdy threatened Union through her agent and warned Union’s agent that Union had better cease from pursuing her claims of racism while filming AGT. Union’s agent was shocked that the Chairman of NBC Entertainment was attempting to threaten and intimidate Union. Union’s agent could not recall another instance in his career when a senior executive at a network had threatened and intimidated an employee during an ongoing workplace investigation.”

Union is represented by a team of agents at CAA. In regards to the claims, NBC has not responded to request for comment from Deadline – if and when they do, we will update this post. It should be noted that whether this ends up in court or behind closed doors, this is not NBC and the Freedman + Tailtelman co-founder’s first rodeo. Freedman, who has represented Deadline’s parent company PMC in the past, was at the table for Meghan Kelly in her late 2018 exit from the network and multi-million dollar payout in early 2019.

“At the time when Telegdy threatened Union through her agent, Union had not made any

public statements whatsoever regarding her experience on AGT,” the filing goes on to say, though Union had gone on social media back in November 2019. “It thus became clear to Union that Telegdy was not merely attempting to silence Union in the media, but attempting to silence Union from making any further comments to the investigator.”

Months after Union was dumped from AGT on November 22 after just one season at the judge’s table, NBC and AGT producers issued a statement on the internal investigation on day of the debut of the latest season of the show.

“Through the investigation process, it has been revealed that no one associated with the show made any insensitive or derogatory remarks about Ms. Union’s appearance, and that neither race nor gender was a contributing factor in the advancement or elimination of contestants at any time,” the Comcast-owned net, Fremantle and Syco declared on May 27. “The investigation has shown that the concerns raised by Ms. Union had no bearing on the decision not to exercise the option on her contract.”

Clearly, not so much in Gabrielle Union’s eyes.

News of the DFEH filing was first reported by Yashar Ali on Twitter