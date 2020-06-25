Disney TV Studios And FX Celebrate Pride Month With ‘Pose-A-Thon’; Reveals First Look At Slay-Worthy Virtual Event With ‘Pose’ Cast And Producers

Category is: virtual Pride month celebration eleganza extravaganza! Disney Television Studios and FX are teaming to produce a special titled Pose-A-Thon with the cast and producers of the Emmy-winning and history-making series Pose. The uplifting, commercial-free special will keep us satisfied until season 3 vogues and shablams its way back to FX. It will air simultaneously on FX, Freeform, and FX on Hulu on June 26, 10pm ET/PT. It will be available to view online at poseathon.com.

The one-hour event will feature Pose stars Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez as emcees and they will be joined by their gorgeous Pose posse including Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Angelica Ross Patti LuPone, Janet Mock, Steven Canals, Sandra Bernhard, Dyllón Burnside, Angel Bismark Curiel, Jeremy McClain, Our Lady J, Jason Rodriguez, Hailie Sahar, Ryan Jamaal Swain and Charlayne Woodard as they celebrate the LGBTQ community and allies. The virtual event is in partnership with GLSEN, Hetrick-Martin Institute, and Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund. Pose supervising producer Tanase Popa serves as producer of the special.

“I’m so proud of our cast and producers for coming together to present an uplifting hour of song and stories,” said co-creator, executive producer, writer, and director Canals. “In the spirit of Pose, our goal is to celebrate joy, love and, of course, pride, from our family to yours.”

Executive producer, writer, and director Mock added, “Since we’ve been unable to shoot the show we love, we jumped at the chance to reunite our ‘Pose’ family and partner with the studio and network to raise spirits and awareness about the plight of LGBTQ+ people of color during such a turbulent time. This Pride month special is a commemoration of our forebears’ efforts, a memorial for trans lives lost, and a celebration of the life-saving work of LGBTQ+ organizations.”

The special event will encourage viewers to support three of the many charitable LGBTQ+ organizations. This includes the aforementioned GLSEN, Hetrick-Martin Institute and Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund.

Watch a preview of the special above.