‘Frozen 2’ To Launch Two Weeks Early On Disney+ In UK & Ireland

Frozen 2 will be available two weeks ahead of schedule on Friday 3 July on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland.

The second highest-grossing animated film of all time, Frozen 2 follows Elsa and her group of friends as they embark on a journey beyond their kingdom of Arendelle in order to discover the origin of Elsa’s magical powers.

From directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, the film features the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.

Disney+ Original documentary series Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 will premiere globally on Disney+ on Friday 26 June.

