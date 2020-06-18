Lisa Berger & Sarah Penna’s Frolic Media & MWM Universe To Adapt Korean Cartoon ‘Yes, My Boss!’ For TV

EXCLUSIVE: Frolic Media, an entertainment media company co-founded by former E! President Lisa Berger and former AwesomenessTV executive Sarah Penna, and MWM Universe, the company behind Netflix’s The Dragon Prince, are adapting Korean web cartoon Yes, My Boss! for TV after striking a deal with digital comic book company Tapas Media.

The two companies have struck a deal for all cross-platform rights to the romantic comedy and will launch it as a podcast while also developing and packaging it for television.

This comes after Frolic Media struck a first-look deal with CBS TV Studios last month.

A millennial rom-com for the gig economy, Yes, My Boss! follows popular-but-still-struggling webcomic artist Ilene Jung, who lands a decent paying desk job, which unfortunately also comes with the world’s most overbearing manager, Jim Kang. Frazzled by trying to balance the day job and her comic studio at night, Ilene relents to her editor and hires an intern who, in a bizarre twist of fate, turns out to be her horrible boss and secretly her biggest fan. Boss by day and assistant at night, can these two find a way to make it work? Yes, My Boss! features 66 original episodes and has garnered nearly 500,000 views.

Frolic Media, a media company and website that has built a community of authors, bloggers, bookstagrammers and storytellers in the romance space, is headed by Berger, a veteran traditional media executive, and Penna, an experienced digital media entrepreneur who sold her last company, BigFrame, to DreamWorks.

Formed in 2018, Los Angeles-based Frolic caters to the $1B dollar romance industry in the U.S. alone, targeting the younger segment of romance fans, 25- to 39-year-olds. In 2019 Frolic launched a Romance-centric podcast network. Its community has grown to over 100,000 across platforms and 10 million in its influencer network. The company is repped by UTA.

MWM Universe is a division of the company formerly known as Madison Wells Media, which was founded by Gigi Pritzker and Clint Kisker in 2015.

“At our core, our mission is to tell great love stories in a variety of different formats,” said Sarah Penna. “We can’t wait to work with Tapas, Kim Milkong and our MWM partners to bring this extremely popular romance webcomic to life” added Lisa Berger.

“The romance-fiction market is continuing to grow and evolve,” added Morgan Kruger, COO, and Elizabeth Goodstein, Senior Associate Strategy & Operations, MWMu. “We are thrilled to partner with Frolic Media and Tapas Media to expand Yes, My Boss! across platforms as we execute on our mission to support creators in connecting with their communities through rich story worlds.”