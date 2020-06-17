Fritz Coleman, Longtime NBC4 Los Angeles Weathercaster, To Retire After Nearly 40 Years

Fritz Coleman, the face of weather forecasts on NBC4 Los Angeles for nearly 40 years, is retiring, the station said Wednesday. His last day on-air will be Friday, June 26.

Coleman, who works on the side as a stand-up comic, is known for mixing humor with his forecasts, as well as for his philanthropic work. Coleman joined NBC4 in 1982. For years, he worked alongside co-anchors Colleen Williams and Chuck Henry and Sports Anchor Fred Roggin, one of the longest-running news anchor teams in Los Angeles.

“After a year of planning his retirement, Coleman has decided to spend more time with his family, appreciate his good health, and dedicate more time to his comedy,” NBC4 said in a statement.

“This career has been a gift. To work in the greatest news operation in Southern California has been the greatest experience of my life,” said Coleman. “I have also had the opportunity of raising my children, while working with a wonderful team. I have made lifelong friends at NBC4 and in the community it serves. I’m so very thankful.”

Related Story Los Angeles Area Emmy Nominations: KMEX Leads Field Over KCET

Throughout his career, Coleman has appeared on several comedic shows on the station, including What a Week, It’s Fritz and the specials Fritz and Friends and The Perils of Parenting.

Coleman has received numerous awards and honors for community service, including an honorary doctorate from Woodbury University in Burbank for his extensive public service in the community. He has received awards from groups such as Shelter Partnership and the California Hospital Medical Center. He was named a “Treasure of Los Angeles’ by the city of L.A. and he received a congressional “Humanitarian of the Year Award” for his fundraising efforts on behalf of the American Red Cross from the U.S. House of Representatives, among other honors.

Coleman is known for his work as a stand-up comic, appearing frequently at The Improv in Hollywood and The Ice House in Pasadena. He also made several appearances on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson and other NBC shows.