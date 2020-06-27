Friday Ratings: ‘Shark Tank’ Rerun Ties For Demos Win, Tops Audience Count

On yet another rerun-heavy night, ABC’s Shark Tank repeat was the overall winner. Although it tied in the demo rankings with Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown and a repeat of ABC’s 20/20 newsmag, Shark Tank had the largest P2+ at 3238 to take the crown.

The Shark Tank repeat had a rare event – an entrepreneur who turned down bids from several sharks. David Scharfman didn’t like the investment offers for his Just The Cheese company from Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary and Lori Greiner. The company produces bars that mimic the crunchy cheese from a grilled cheese sandwich. He was seeking $500,000 and offered 5% equity in return.

The ABC bandwagon continued rolling with a repeat episode of 20/20, which also scored an 0.5 with its show focusing on Kimberly Mays, a woman who was switched at birth.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown had a new slate that featured a tribute episode to The Undertaker,who is retiring from competition. The show came after a week that saw several WWE employees test positive for COVID-19, throwing its taping schedule off.

CBS ran the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which scored an 0.3 demo but had a respectable audience size.

NBC had a night filled with reruns, while The CW had a fresh Masters of Illusion at 8 PM hitting an 0.1, followed by a slate of reruns.