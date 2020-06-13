Friday Ratings: Fox’s ‘WWE Friday Night SmackDown’ Tops The Field

Dutch philosopher Desiderius Erasmus Roterodamus noted in the 16th century, “In the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is king.” He wasn’t talking about Friday’s ratings, but he might as well have been.

On a night almost entirely stacked with reruns/encores/repeats, Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown provided an oasis of new content. The final night of the intercontinental championship tournament saw Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles face off for the title. The night is the prelude to the WWE’s eagerly awaited Backlash.

The show had an 0.5 to lead the demo wars on the evening, although the largest audience honors went to a rerun of CBS’s Magnum P.I., which had a P2+ of 4051.

Every other show on the major networks offered a rerun, save The CW’s Masters Of Illusion, which had an 0.1 in its 8 PM half-hour slot before the segue to reruns for the rest of the night’s CW network fare.