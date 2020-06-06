Friday Ratings: ABC Spells Victory In Demos Thanks To ’20/20′ And ‘Shark Tank’

Topping the Friday night ratings was as easy as ABC for the alphabet network, as it cruised to an overall triumph in demos on a rerun-heavy night.

ABC had a rerun of Shark Tank score an 0.6, and that kept everyone around for newsmag 20/20, which also pulled an 0.6 over its two-hour slot.

20/20 tied for the night’s No. 1 telecast in Adults 18-49 and Adults 25-54, leading the 9-11 PM time period in both key Adult demos.

The WWE Friday Night SmackDown on Fox came in with an 0.5, as Sasha Banks and Bayley became the new women’s tag team champions, defeating Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

NBC and CBS both had all reruns, but the eye network’s Blue Bloods encore had the night’s largest audience with a 4282 tally in P2+.

The night’s only other non-rerun program was an 8 PM Masters of Illusion on The CW, which clocked an 0.1 in its half-hour slot.