French Insurers Boost COVID-19 Fund; ITV Studios Takes Elk Library; Edinburgh Fest Sets Drive-In Events – Global Briefs

France’s cinema authority the CNC has announced that the indemnisation fund set by the government for film and TV series shoots has been doubled to 100M euros. A 50M public fund was originally put in place on May 6 to indemnify and guarantee against the risk of stoppages due to the coronavirus with a 20% cap in order to get productions back up and running after the end of lockdown on May 11. A further 50M euro fund has now been earmarked by a pool of French insurance companies, Aréas Assurances, the MACIF and Matmut. Shoots will have access to a total of 1.8M euros each, or 30% of any claims. CNC President Dominique Boutonnat commented, “This new step doubles the compensation capacity for any COVID-19 related incidents on set, bringing it up to 100M euros. It’s a great example of public-private partnership in the service of creation.”

ITV ITV Studios has taken control of Swedish distributor Elk Entertainment’s library of 65 non-scripted formats, three years after acquiring Elk Productions in 2017. The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed, but ITV Studios will be responsible for shows including Invincible, Dead Poets, Pyramid of Dreams, Odd One Out, DIY Champions, Brainpower and All Inclusive. Estelle Boden and Mattias Olssen, Elk Entertainment’s managing director and head of programming, said they are “looking to take a break and look for a fresh challenge.”

Screen Scotland Screen Scotland has appointed execs in three new strategic roles including Kieran Hannigan as Head of Scripted, Dani Carlaw as Head of Unscripted and Steven Little as Head of Production. Hannigan has led the BBC’s River City for the last four years and in his new post will develop work with writers, producers, broadcasters and other partners, bolsterring editorial support available to Scottish talent. Carlaw will be responsible for early stage talent development, supporting producers with funding of individual programs and slates. Little, previously of Blazing Griffin, will oversee productions funded by Screen Scotland.