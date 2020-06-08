Fremantle’s Castlefield Adapting Cara Hunter’s DI Fawley Novels For TV

Fremantle’s UK drama production outfit Castlefield has secured the TV rights to Cara Hunter’s bestselling crime novels, featuring Detective Inspector Adam Fawley.

Castlefield is yet to find a home for the adaptation, but is developing a series based on Hunter’s four books, which have topped The Sunday Times and Amazon bestseller lists in the UK.

Each novel follows DI Fawley as he investigates a domestic tragedy or crime that demands answers from the victim’s family and friends. In the first book, Close To Home, he looks into the disappearance of an eight-year-old girl from a family party.

Hunter said: “I’ve always ‘seen’ the Fawley books play out in my head as I write them, and the style I developed for them was a deliberate attempt to replicate the feel and pace of the best TV crime – the short scenes, the fast pace, and the changing points of view.”

Castlefield is based in Manchester and was founded in June 2019 by managing director Hilary Martin and creative director Simon Judd. Their previous credits include BBC dramas In the Flesh and The Secret of Crickley Hall.