Freestyle Acquires Romantic Drama ‘2 Hearts’, Sets Fall Release

Freestyle Releasing has picked up the romantic drama 2 Hearts with an eye on a Sept. 11 release.

The pic follows two couples who were never destined to meet but are thrown together by destiny and fate. 2 Hearts is based on the true stories of Leslie and Jorge Bacardi, of the famous Bacardi Rum family company, and Christopher Gregory, whose struggles and triumphs led to greater acts of kindness and giving than any of them knew were possible.

Jacob Elordi (Euphoria, The Kissing Booth), Tiera Skovbye (Riverdale), Adan Canto (Designated Survivor, Narcos), and Radha Mitchell (Man on Fire) star in the Lance Hool directed and produced feature.

“We believe 2 Hearts is the kind of heartwarming and uplifting love story that audiences need right now and will want to experience,” said Freestyle’s Head of Acquisitions Chris Charalambous. “Director Lance Hool and his team have created a beautiful, memorable movie about romance and the pure power of connection based on real events that is not only heartfelt, but the perfect film for this moment. For all of us who are fans of love stories, 2 Hearts is cast with rising stars in unforgettable roles.”

Hool, said, “2 Hearts is the movie medicine we all need right now. When my brother and I met the real Jorge and Leslie and heard their amazing story, I was awestruck. Their love and their journey touched me deeply and I had to share this story because this is fundamentally about connection, love and destiny.”

Veronica Hool (Captive, The Resident) and Robin U. Russin (On Deadly Ground) wrote the movie. 2 Hearts is produced by Conrad Hool (The Air Up There, Flipper) and Lance Hool.

Watch the trailer below: