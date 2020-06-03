Freeform’s Tricia Melton Joins Warner Bros As Chief Marketing Officer Of Global Kids, Young Adults & Classics

Freeform’s Tricia Melton is following Tom Ascheim to Warner Bros.

Melton, who was SVP, marketing, brand, creative and communications at the Disney-owned cable network becomes Chief Marketing Officer at Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics.

She will report to former Freeform boss Ascheim, who is joining the company as President of Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics on June 15.

In the new role, she will oversee marketing and brand strategy for the unit which houses Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Boomerang as well as Warner Bros. Animation and Turner Classic Movies (TCM).

Marketing for Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Boomerang were previously overseen by Michael Ouweleen, who was recently promoted to President, Adult Swim.

Related Story 'Tenet' July 17 Release: Cinemark Boss Says Warner Bros. & Christopher Nolan "Optimistic" Pic Will Stick To That Date

Melton will be based at the Warner Bros. studio in Burbank and begin working remotely on June 29.

It marks a return to the WarnerMedia group, having previously been SVP, entertainment marketing and branding for TBS, TNT and TCM, where she worked on shows such as Conan, The Closer and The Last Ship. Before that, she was VP, marketing for Lifetime Television and also worked at Oxygen Media and Food Network.

“Tricia is creative, strategic and ahead of the curve when it comes to innovation in marketing,” said Warner Bros Chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff. “We’ll look to her expertise and experience to help us shape our overall messaging and consumer outreach as we formally launch a unified kids, young adults and classics business at Warner Bros. We have such a great collection of brands and IP, and I can’t wait for Tom and Tricia to get started and help take us to the next level.”

“I’m excited to be joining this new division made up of some of the most iconic entertainment brands in the world,” added Melton. “I’m like a kid in a giant content candy store, thrilled at the opportunity to work with these talented teams and innovative content creators. I’m honored that I get to now champion and help grow the next chapter of these legendary brands.”