Fox Sells Rights For United States Golf Assocation, Including U.S. Open, To NBC Sports

Fox has sold NBC Sports media rights to the United States Golf Association, including the U.S. Open with years of the deal left running through 2027.

NBC owns the Golf Channel and has rights to the PGA Tour.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the story, said Comcast’s NBC Universal is paying significantly less than what Fox had been paying for its deal that started in 2015 as it bulked up on content for its new national sports cable channel Fox Sports 1. NBC and Disney’s ESPN had previousy shared the rights until Fox outbid them with a $1.1 billion pact that put the annual price at $93 million. Now it’s back on NBC. The WSJ said NBC’s new deal is only slightly more than the $37 million it and ESPN were paying six years ago, citing people close to the talks.

The U.S. Open will return to NBC starting with this year’s championship at Winged Foot scheduled for Sept. 17-20. It was postponed from its original June dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Addin the USGA championships gives NBC properties rights to the U.S. Open, Open Championship, Players Championship and Ryder Cup and partnerships with the PGA Tour, European Tour, LPGA, PGA Tour Champions, Korn Ferry Tour and NCAA.

“Adding these prestigious USGA events to our already incredibly deep golf business, led by our long-term PGA Tour partnership, as well as The Open Championship and Ryder Cup, positions us as absolute leaders in the golf space,” NBC Sports president Pete Bevacqua said. “This deal is advantageous for all parties, including NBC Sports, Golf Channel, Peacock and the USGA, but also Fox Sports, and we thank them for working with us to complete this transaction.”

Fox ended up with a heavy load of sports in the fall, including college and professional football.