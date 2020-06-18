Fox Sports 1’s ‘Lock It In’ Host Rachel Bonnetta Signs With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Multi-hyphenate Rachel Bonnetta, host of Fox Sports 1’s Lock It In, the network’s first sports gambling show, has signed with ICM Partners.

Bonnetta joined Fox Sports in 2016 as host of Fox Soccer’s @TheBuzzer digital series. Originally from Canada, Bonnetta is the youngest person on camera at Fox Sports and also the youngest woman/person to host a TV show at FS1, according to the network.

Bonnetta has provided on-location coverage for Fox Sports at the Super Bowl, Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show and BIG3, as well as the Fox Soccer Facebook Live program The Rec League. She won an Emmy for her work in Russia on the 2018 World Cup.

Bonnetta is the creator, EP and co-host with Rachna Fruchbom for Crooked Media’s hit podcast Hall of Shame, a weekly show that chronicles some of the biggest scandals in sports.

During the coronavirus quarantine, Bonnetta created and starred in the Worst Cooking Show Ever, which airs twice-weekly on Caffeine TV.

Before she joined Fox Sports, Bonnetta was an on-air host for Major League Soccer daily shows MLS Now and Off Topic with Rachel Bonnetta. Earlier in her career, Bonnetta hosted The Whip on Kick TV as well as The Zone on Canadian television channel YTV. She has also hosted shows in the music and kids space.

Bonnetta, who was previously with WME, continues to be repped by Vault Entertainment.