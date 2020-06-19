Fox Not Moving Forward With Production On ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Due To COVID-19

So You Think You Can Dance will not be waltzing on to screens this summer due to the COVID-19 production shutdown.

Production on the dance reality competition was shut down earlier this year as the global pandemic started and Fox has now revealed that the 17th season of the show will not be moving forward due to “health and governmental restrictions”.

“As a result, while we were looking forward to its return this summer, we cannot meet the standards we’ve set for viewers and contestants in light of the show’s unique format, intricate production schedule and limited time,” the network noted.

Lately, there has been some optimism that non-scripted productions will be able to get back up and running over the summer with many networks eyeing July and August for a production return. However, it seems this may have not come soon enough for the dance show.

The show, which is hosted by Brit Cat Deeley, has generally aired between June and September. However, as a major entertainment format filmed with a studio audience, COVID-19 has put paid to that this year.

Produced by Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment and Dick Clark Productions, the competition series spotlights skilled dancers ages 18-30 who compete in contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking to become the dance champion.