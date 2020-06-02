Fox Airs On-Air Message In Support Of Black Lives Matter

The Fox broadcast network started its primetime programming Monday with a 12-second moment of silence and a message to its viewers amid nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd demanding racial justice.

“We condemn all racism and discrimination and proudly support our Black colleagues, viewers, partners and neighbors,” the message said, “We stand with them and communities seeking inclusion and understanding. Black Lives Matter.” (you can watch the video above.)

Earlier on Monday, Lachlan Murdoch, executive chairman and CEO of the network’s parent Fox Corp, sent a memo to employees.

“This is a time for people to come together in their grief, work to heal, and coalesce to address injustice and inequity in our country,” Murdoch wrote, adding that his Fox team “has been in my thoughts as we watch the tragic death of George Floyd continue to cause immense pain and spark important discussions around the country.”

Also on Monday, ViacomCBS cable network ran a 8-minute, 46-second video tribute to George Floyd, which marks the time in which he was pinned to the ground with a police officer’s knee on his neck, resulting in his death.