Fox News host Tucker Carlson has blasted several big social media sites, saying their warning labels and other tactics amount to censorship of conservative voices. He warned of a “slippery slope” that could lead to erasing points of view from the landscape.

In his monologue Friday night on Tucker Carlson Tonight, the commentator issued a sarcastic “apology” about his airing of a parody travelogue video on the Seattle Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ)

“I want to apologize if you found what you just saw, hateful, disgusting, [or] if you were traumatized by watching it,” Carlson said. “Twitter’s very concerned you might be. We posted that fake ad on Twitter. Twitter flagged it as potentially sensitive content’ and then they hid it from view.

“What were they saying? They were saying, ‘Beware, keep your kids from watching this.’ What’s the justification for warning people of that? We have no idea,” Carlson said. “Probably that it’s edited video. Of course, they never flag a clip from The Onion or ‘The Daily Show.’ Obviously, you know why.”

Carlson also talked about prior YouTube notes on his June 1 show, which discussed the widespread protests across America in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

“It says this, ‘The following content has been identified by the YouTube community, whatever that is, as inappropriate or offensive to some audiences,”‘ Carlson said. “By offensive, they mean that the left doesn’t like it. And that is the new standard. And there’s only one response under that standard: Silence the person who disagrees with you. That’s why censorship is now everywhere. It’s why the tech companies started censoring the president. It’s why they’re getting more and more aggressive in silencing you.”

Carlson then warned about the progression of such censorship.

“Today, it’s offensive content labels, soon you know what’s going to happen? It’ll be erased. It’s digital, it’s not hard to erase it,” Carlson said. “We’ll never give in, obviously. The left’s goal is to make dissent invisible and therefore irrelevant. Meanwhile, these same tech companies make it very easy for 12-year-olds to watch hardcore pornography. They have no problem with that at all.”

“But political views they disagree with? No,” Carlson added. “‘Gone with the Wind’? Too scary. Tells you everything about what they care about and who they are.”